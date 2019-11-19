Two Brooklyn icons collided when Talib Kweli and Lil Kim sat down to chat about the pint-sized emcee's rap career. Kim was visiting Talib on his UPROXX show People's Party, and the New Yorkers took a walk down memory lane as they revisited stories about Kim's rise to stardom as well as mutual friends they both know in the hip hop game.



Evan Agostini/Getty Images

As with every Lil Kim interview, the topic of her relationship with Christopher "Notorious B.I.G." Wallace is unavoidable. The rapper shared that she never missed his shows and would always be there when he was performing on the block. When they spoke about Diddy, Kim said that the first time she met him she was "mesmerized," mostly because she was a huge fan of Jodeci, a group who Diddy helped develop. She added that Sean Combs deserves the title of "Godfather" and warrants more credit than people give him.

Elsewhere in the video, they spoke about feminism and how Kim was rejected throughout her career by certain movements because of her raunchy lyrics. Kim said she was surprised by how offended people, especially women, were with some of her imagery, most notably the photos where she was squatting down with her legs open. There are a few other gems between these two, so watch her entire episode with Talib below.