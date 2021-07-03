Seeing women in hip-hop unite for any reason will always be something worth praising, and that was certainly the case a few days ago when Megan Thee Stallion hosted a "Midnight Brunch" event that saw a handful of her fellow sisters in rhyme pop up.

Actually, one guest in attendance happened to be rap's Queen Bee herself, Lil Kim, and the two exhibited nothing but love for one another while toasting the night away.



Image: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

You can tell by Meg's stellar performance at this year's BET Awards recently (seen above) that she's been heavily influenced by Lil Kim in her own successful rap career. Thankfully for the culture, we didn't have another "Bees VS. Barbz" situation on our hands or have to expect the second coming of "Shether" when it comes to Kim & Meg. "Real Hot Girl Shit," the Hard Core rap pioneer said of her night riding the boat alongside Thee Stallion, further adding that the event was, "So much fun!!"

Meg added similar sentiments on her page, posting a similar range of pics while using her caption to thank everyone that pulled up to her midnight brunch. The guest list in attendance included, but wasn't limited to in the least bit, pop diva on the rise Chloe Bailey, fellow femcees City Girls, actresses Naturi Naughton and Taraji P. Henson, music icon Busta Rhymes, hip-hop trio Migos and Meg's boyfriend and fellow rapper Pardison Fontaine.

Whether or not this friendship finds its way into the studio for a proper collaboration has yet to be confirmed, but we're willing to bet that something is in the works given their mutual love and respect for one another. Could you see Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Kim collaborating on a hit in the near future? Sound off with your thoughts down in the comments section after checking out their party pics below: