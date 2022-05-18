Even though his life was cut tragically short, Lil Keed left a big mark on the music industry. The late rapper has been remembered by Lil Gotit, Trippie Red, and more. His massive 19-track Trapped On Cleveland 3 was an enormous success, and had features from huge names like Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, and Future.

It seems Lil Keed's fans are nowhere close to forgetting him. The Atlanta rapper's single "Snake," which came with a Western-inspired music video, has just broken the 100 million stream mark on Spotify. It's the first of his songs to reach the milestone, and a testament to the single's immense popularity.

Andy Lyons/BIG3/Getty Images

Lil Keed's death as shaken the hip hop community. More details have come out about the 24-year-old's death, including that he suffered from stomach pains and then organ failure before he passed away. Lil Gotit has since detailed his last interactions with his friend leading up to his death.

Lil Keed was a member of the YSL label, which began to be embattled by legal problems days before Keed died. Lil Keed himself spoke out about the RICO charges, advocating for Young Thug and Gunna. It's clear he was close with the former: Young Thug gifted him with a 2021 Mustang Mach-E Truck for his birthday, and Lil Keed declared Young Thug his "love 4 life."

It's clear Keed will live on through his music. He'll also be remembered through other media, as well. The rapper offered a behind-the-scenes look at his life in a Trapped On Cleveland 3 short film.

Take a listen to "Snake" below.

