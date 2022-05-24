Lil Keed's three-year-old daughter, Naychur, sent her late father a voice message asking why he hasn't called her. The heartbreaking text was shared on social media by Naychur's mother, Quana Bandz.

"I went Thur Naychur phone & she sent this to her daddy 'I called you daddy you don’t miss me WHY,'" she captioned the video.



Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Keed passed away at the age of 24, earlier this month. While an official cause of death has yet to be confirmed, TMZ has reported that Keed was experiencing severe stomach pain prior to his death and the failure of his liver and kidneys is what eventually led to his passing.

In the wake of his death, Quana Bandz revealed that the two are expecting and were in the process of planning a gender reveal.

“I love you sooooo much baby,” she wrote in a post at the time. “what I’m post to do with out you. I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody. Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru. What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind. my Mind is lost baby.”

She continued: “WE LOVE U FOREVER I hope I have a son he gone be your 1st JR.”

Check out Naychur's voice message below.

