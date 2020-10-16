Lil Keed Taps OT Genasis For New Single "Show Me What You Got"

Whether you like Lil Keed or not, you can't deny the kid's work ethic is insane.

His flow isn't the only thing he picked up from his mentor Young Thug; Keed has been putting out a dizzying stream of singles and collaborations with artists including Lil Tracy, Gunna, Kota the Friend, and Nessly, solidifying his reputation as one of today's hottest feature artists.

He continues his impressive output with a new single titled "Show Me What You Got" featuring OT Genasis.

Producer Jimmy Torrio provides a bouncy guitar-driven beat for Keed to snap on, but OT Genasis steals the show adjusting his flow into a rhythmic squawk to match Keed's vibe.

All in all, it's a fun song ready to soundtrack your weekend. Check out the video for "Show Me What You Got" below and share your thoughts with us in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

When I put this drip on me, hoes scream for me like a touchdown

N**** talkin real gangsta about me, I turn to a lumberjack and chop you down

Yeah my neck on a real AC like the thermostat, I'm tryna turn it down

Ain't talkin hot Cheetos, but my shit on flame when it come to the rap sounds