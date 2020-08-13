Lil Keed Rocks Out In His Video For "Here"

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed gets a glam rock makeover for the music video to his latest single "Here" off his new album "Trapped on Cleveland 3."

Rappers have boasted about living the rockstar lifestyle many times over the years, but Lil Keed decided to take things a step further with a full glam rock makeover in his new music video for "Here."



Image by HNHH

Platform boots, leather jackets and, yes, even glitter makeup make cameos in this raging video, and it doesn't hurt that he also included a full band to play air guitar and drums in the background as well. Although we would be even more impressed if an actual rock remix of the record exists, somewhere in the vain of Diddy's rock remix to "It's All About The Benjamins," we'll still give the homie cred for going all out and decking himself in true rockstar garbs. Many in his position are too caught up in hypermasculinity to even think about putting on anything makeup-related, so to see Keed feeling confident to do so on a public scale deserves just as much credit as the creative direction of the video altogether.

Check out the music video for "Here" above, and go stream Trapped on Cleveland 3 for even more fire vibes by way of Lil Keed with features from Young Thug, Travis Scott, Gunna, Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Future and Ty Dolla $ign.