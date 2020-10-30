Lil Keed Releases Deluxe Version Of "Trapped On Cleveland 3" Featuring Chris Brown, Young Thug, Quavo, & More

Lil Keed low-key had one of the best releases of the entire year with Trapped On Cleveland 3 and, this week, he reloads the project with the brand new deluxe edition.

The 22-year-old Atlanta native, who has been rising under the tutelage of Young Thug and YSL Records, revealed the ultra-loaded tracklisting for the deluxe edition this week, coming through with features from Chris Brown, Young Thug, Gunna, Quavo, Lil Gotit, and more. Despite this being marketed as the deluxe, it's basically a new project in itself, boasting eighteen new songs and tons of new material for Keed's fans to enjoy.

The deluxe and original release together makes for a whopping two hours of Lil Keed music for us to digest, making for quite an investment of time. However, with Keed's infectious voice and his ability to create perfect hooks, which he outlined in the latest episode of On The Come Up, it will be an enjoyable experience throughout.

Listen to the new deluxe below and be sure to check out the new episode of On The Come Up, featuring Lil Keed.

Tracklist:

1. Big Order

2. Dead Doc (feat. Lil Gotit)

3. Maniac Thoughts

4. Stop It

5. Show Me What You Got (feat. O.T. Genasis)

6. Wanna See You (feat. Young Thug)

7. Currency Chaser

8. Emotional (feat. Quavo)

9. Back Board (feat. Gunna)

10. Bangin N Hangin

11. Go Brazy (feat. Yak Gotti)

12. Yank It

13. Noticed (feat. Lil Duke & Yak Gotti)

14. Worst Or Better

15. Nasty (feat. Chris Brown)

16. Off Rip (feat. Lil Gotit)

17. Cuttin

18. Thug Luv