Lil Keed Picks Lil Wayne Over Drake & Speaks On Quitting Weed On "This Or That"

Lil Keed also chooses Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

In life, we're faced with so many daily dilemmas that we don't even realize. Every single decision we make can alter the course of our lives. Like in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, even the most mundane choices you're faced with can affect your life's path. There are certain menial selections that we regularly make, like whether to cook or order in, that have us using our brain at all times of the day. Lil Keed recently stopped by our office to chat with us, speaking about his relationship with Young Thug, his new project Long Live Mexico, and more. During his stay, we caught him for the latest episode of This Or That, where he chooses between alcohol and weed, Instagram and Twitter, and much more.

Lil Keed is one of the fastest rising stars out of Atlanta right now. Working out of Young Stoner Life Records, the young man is setting himself up to succeed at the highest level. When he sat down with us to make his This Or That decisions, Keed came through with some shocking answers. For starters, he's much more of a morning person than a night-time dude. He'll also happily pick a glass of Hennessy over a joint or a blunt. "I stopped smoking, I don't smoke at all," revealed the rapper.

When it came to some more controversial choices, Lil Keed told us that he thinks Michael Jordan is invincible on the basketball court, noting that even LeBron James can't compare. When tasked with choosing a favorite between Lil Wayne and Drake, the answer came instantly to Keed. "Lil Wayne man, come on," he said. "I like when he was doing the remixes to everybody's songs, killing everybody's songs back then. I like the Drought era."

Which response surprised you the most?