Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Lil Gotit & Zaytoven Connect For "A-Team"

Mitch Findlay
January 31, 2020 11:51
A-Team (You Ain't Safe)
Lil Yachty Feat. Lil Keed & Lil Gotit
Produced by Zaytoven

The A-Team cometh.


Picture this, you're in trouble and call the A-Team. Lil Keed, Lil Yachty, Lil Gotit, and Zaytoven show up. What is your reaction? With a full-fledged quartet album set to arrive in a few months, this newfangled collective have been hard at work in honing their chemistry on wax. Over a classy-piano arpeggio from the prolific Zay, each rapper lays down a melodic verse lined with various diamond-encrusted flexes. But don't let the ostentatious presentation lull you into a false sense of security. They will still take it back to the streets if provoked.

Where "A-Team" falters is in its, rather ironically considering the title, musical safety. None of the parties are going above and beyond to stand out or even push their own abilities further. That's not to say this new banger is a complete miss, but for a market already fatigued of collaborative albums, it would be nice to see them shatter misconceptions instead of strengthening them. Judge for yourself, and sound off with your comments below -- are you excited to see a full-length project from the self-styled A-Team?

