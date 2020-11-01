Lil Keed Laments His Relationship Woes On Quavo-Assisted "Emotional"

Lil Keed has continuously proven himself to be an interesting young artist who certainly helps carry forth the legacy provided by Young Thug. If artists like Lil Baby and Gunna are Young Thug's children, then Lil Keed would be the grandchild, carrying forth the lineage. With Trapped On Cleveland 3, Lil Keed has proven he is here to say, and his most recent Deluxe effort is yet another example of what he can do.

One of the standouts of this new effort is the track "Emotional" which features the likes of Quavo. In fact, this track is played off more as a ballad as we get some lowkey production where Lil Keed laments about relationship issues and what his ideal life would be like. Meanwhile, Quavo comes in and offers a nice sung verse that complements Keed well.

Check out the track below and be sure to watch our latest On The Come Up episode, featuring Lil Keed.

Quotable Lyrics:

She wanna ride, (She gon' ride) side by side with me (Side by side)

I know how to roll, she get high with me (She get high)

She do the most, (She do the most) she not tired of me

She so emotional, she just gon' cry to me (She gon' cry)