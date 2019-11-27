Lil Keed Is The Star Of A Western In Music Video For "Snake"

Cowboy Keed is the hero we need.

Just a few days ago, it was announced that Jay-Z will be producing an all-black Western film starring Idris Elba. Well, it turns out Lil Keed got to it first. He deserves just as much credit for that as he does for having one of the year's best albums. The sprawling Long Live Mexico consists of twenty tracks that showcase the artist's versatility - a characteristic that is a pre-requisite for being a member of the YSL family.

A lot of artists would have passed on the "Snake" beat if CuBeatz and Pyrex Whippa played it for them, but Keed knew exactly how to approach it. He stretches out his voice to its highest pitches to fill in the spaces between the twangy guitar chords. The song evokes an image of a cowboy treading through the desert. Fortunately, Keed gave us the visuals and attitude to match the fantasy. In a predictable turn of events, he becomes a wanted outlaw after setting off a bar fight.

While the rotation value of Long Live Mexico has not diminished since its June release, Keed keeps the music coming. He has since released "Swap It Out" with Lil Duke and featured on his brother Lil Gotit's latest mixtape, The Real GOAT.