Lil Keed Is Back With His New Song "Saliva"

All of Young Thug's children are flourishing these days. The artists that he's brought up under his wing are beginning to make a name for themselves. Of course, Gunna is already that dude in the industry but Thug has some of the younger dudes in Atlanta putting in work as well. Lil Keed is among them. He's made serious waves over the past year with the release of Long Live Mexico and Trapped On Cleveland 2. Today, Keed comes through with a brand new single titled, "Saliva."

With production coming from Mooktoven, Lil Keed delivers yet another hard-hitting banger with his latest single. Mooktoven delivers a haunting instrumental while Lil Keed effortlessly flows over the production with braggadocious bars.

Check out the new track below and keep your eyes peeled for more new music from Lil Keed.

Quotable Lyrics

I caught me a cougar, she trippin' like a baby, shout out my older hoe

You n***as be hatin', I'm gettin' some paper so I keep the choppa close

Yeah, my pockets on sumo, on sumo, on overload

Plain Jane AP, two different colors, this two-tone