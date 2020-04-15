Lil Keed Drops "No Dealings" Single Ahead of "Trapped On Cleveland 3" Project

One month after celebrating his 22nd birthday, Lil Keed returns with a new single. The Atlanta rapper is readying the release of his forthcoming project Trapped On Cleveland 3, a record that he's been teasing since late last year. In January, Keed suggested that Trapped On Clevelandwould arrive in March. It's unclear what specifically caused the delay, but it wouldn't be farfetched to say that this COVID-19 pandemic quarantine may have had something to do with it.

As we wait, Keed shares his solo single "No Dealings." The straightforward track finds the young rapper boasting about his luxury items and women that he keeps by his side. Fans noted that the song has leaked a while back, so for some, this may seem like an old track. Young Thug's influence on Lil Keed can be felt and heard, but Keed is managing to carve out a space all his own. Check out "No Dealings" by Lil Keed and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

These boys be some hoes

You'll never ever know

They hatin' on you on the low

You'll never ever know

They don't want you to succeed, man

They don't want to see you with the load

But I'm living top floor

I'm dripping in the latest clothes