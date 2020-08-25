Lil Keed Becomes A Used Car Salesman In "Tighten Up" Video

Lil Keed releases the music video for "Tighten Up," a highlight from his new album "Trapped On Cleveland 3."

Lil Keed has done it again.

The rising rapper was recently named to the 2020 XXL Freshman list, a spot that he deserves based on his outstanding output in the last couple of years. Beginning to come into his own, Trapped On Cleveland 3 follows Long Live Mexico as two of the young star's best projects to date, showcasing his rise from Young Thug's protégé to a true artist in his own right.

Complementing the album release, Lil Keed has been sharing music videos for a number of tracks on TOC3, including "Here." Today, he comes through again with the official visuals for "Tighten Up."

One of the highlights from Trapped On Cleveland 3, Lil Keed's vision is fulfilled in the video as he becomes a used car salesman, showing off his acting chops and closing a few deals.

Watch the video above and stay tuned for more from the XXL Freshman.