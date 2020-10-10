mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Keed & Lil Tracy Got All Sorts Of Drip On New Song "Designer Talk"

Aron A.
October 10, 2020 17:07
Lil Keed and Lil Tracy connect for "Designer Talk."


Lil Tracy's faced plenty of ups and downs in his careers that informs the music he makes. However, it seems like he's back on his grind in the way that we've wanted to see him. Releasing several singles, and landing a few bigger collaborations, it's truly hard to deny Tracy's contributions to the game in a limited amount of time.

The rapper came through with his latest single this week, tapping YSL's Lil Keed for their new single, "Designer Talk." Filled with bourgeoisie references, and autotune-laden vocals, the pair a muddy banger where they stunt on their haters with humorous bars like, "Boy, you lookin' like 12, 'cause you whippin' a Ford." Keed and Tracy's unorthodox approach, from their fashion to music, is a similarity they share. On "Designer Talk," they refine their individual weirdness and mesh them together for a trunk-rattling banger.

Quotable Lyrics
Asian bitch got me sippin' on Sake
Throw that meat in her mouth like Hibachi
I got reasons for me to be cocky
I'm the shit, bitch I need me a party

