Lil Keed And Gunna Do What They Do Best On "Back Board"

Alexander Cole
October 31, 2020 08:53
Lil Keed and Gunna make a great team on their new track "Back Board."


Lil Keed came through with the Deluxe version of his latest project Trapped On Cleveland 3 on Friday, and fans are already loving it. Keed has been increasing his profile as of late and fans have been ingratiated to his bombastic brand of hip-hop which is clearly inspired by the likes of Young Thug. One of the standouts on his new Deluxe effort is the track "Back Board" which features the likes of Gunna.

Gunna is the one who ends up starting out the track as he provides a nice lowkey bouncing flow that rides the pocket of the beat. From there, Lil Keed comes in with his high-pitched vocals that complement Gunna perfectly. Overall, it's a track you would expect from these two, and you can stream it below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Banging her back like a backbone
Keep me some racks in the dashboard
New window tint, left it fishbowl
Went straight to the pent with a thick ho
She fresh out the shower, no bathrobe

