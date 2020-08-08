Lil Keed & Future Combine For An Undeniable Banger On "Zaza"

Lil Keed has received co-signs from some of the best contemporary artists in hip-hop right now. With Young Thug and Gunna behind him, many have kept their eyes on Keed and so far, his output has been quite impressive. His latest project called Trapped On Cleveland 3 is particularly unique as we see the artist showing us exactly why he gets so much love from his OGs. A standout record on this project is "Zaza" which features another legend in Future.

On this track, we see Keed dropping braggadocios bars over a lowkey trap beat that features some hypnotizing looped guitars in the background. Overall, it's a great track to vibe to and is a perfect addition to any playlists you may be frequenting.

Quotable Lyrics:

He said my music helpin' him escape

And deep down inside he feel enraged

Done surrounded my bag with the spades

Hopped up out the roof and she said she love space

Got two 15s on me, I ain't talkin' bass

I thank God for everything, I got away