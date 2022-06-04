Lil Kee Shares "Letter 2 My Brother" Album Featuring Lil Baby, 42 Dugg, Lil Durk & More

Plenty of new projects arrived this New Music Friday, from Post Malone's twelve carat toothache and Vory's Lost Souls to Nia Sultana's Bigger Dreams and CyHi The Prynce's EGOT The EP. Yet another name to add to the list is Lil Baby's artist, Lil Kee, who shared his 20-track debut, Letter 2 My Brother earlier this weekend.

Features come from Baby himself on "What You Saying," 42 Dugg on "Fake Shit," Lil Durk on "Bop Him," and Big 30 on "How I Feel" – apart from that, the rising rapper carries the tracklist's other titles all by himself.





"I appreciate everybody for being [patient] with me," Lil Kee wrote on Instagram when promoting Letter 2 My Brother. "I put my heard and soul in this shit!!!"

Stream the "Catch A Murder" hitmaker's latest offering on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Tracklist:

1. Letter 2 My Brother

2. Catch A Murder

3. What You Sayin (feat. Lil Baby)

4. Feeling's Everywhere

5. Fake Shit (feat. 42 Dugg)

6. Automatic

7. Bop Him (feat. Lil Durk)

8. Outta Pocket

9. How I Feel (feat. Big 30)

10. Change Gonna Come

11. On Me

12. Blame On Me

13. Planned Out

14. Spin Again

15. I Hate Pain

16. Cold

17. Carbon

18. I'm Sorry

19. A While

20. Hear Me Out