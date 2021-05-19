Often, we're hit with news about rappers making unlikely business moves, and Lil Jon is the latest to take the Rap game by surprise. He's known for getting the party started with any one of his several hits that have gone down in music history as classics, but Page Six reports that he's gotten himself into the home renovations game. According to the outlet, Lil Jon now has his own show on HGTV titled, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?

The megaproducer's series will feature him offering "skeptical homeowners startlingly unconventional renovation ideas that seem impossible to execute."



Slaven Vlasic / Stringer / Getty Images

“His undaunted team can take Lil Jon’s creative vision — to maximize features that homeowners overlook or never considered — and make it a reality,” reports HGTV. The show will reportedly make its premiere during the summer months and production has been filming in Atlanta.

“I love walking into someone’s house and turning it upside down. When people hear my name, they automatically think… fun!" said Jon in a statement. "That same energy goes for my designs as well. I don’t love following design trends — I would rather be the trendsetter.” Of course, we're expecting an onslaught of "What!?" and "Okay!" shoutouts. It's unclear if Lil Jon will feature any of his famous friends on the series, but we'd hope so.

Over on Instagram, Lil Jon excitedly posted about his new venture. "SOOOO BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR A WHILE AND CAN FINALLY TELL YA ABOUT MY NEW SHOW WITH @anitramecadon ON @hgtv 'LIL JON WANTS TO DO WHAT?!!' WHERE I .... WELL You JUST GOTTA WATCH." Check out his post below.

[via]