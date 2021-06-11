Rapper and TV personality Lil Jon is set to guest host ABC's Bachelor in Paradise along with a rotating group of other celebrities. Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame, The Emperor's New Groove and Benchwarmer's star David Spade, and NSYNC singer Lance Bass make up the cluster of hosts that will replace Chris Harrison this summer on the dating series.

The show, based around a group of men and women looking for their soulmates, will find the guest hosts facilitating dates, games, and rose ceremonies each week.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The last season of ABC's The Bachelor concluded in a very tumultuous finale after winner Rachel Kirkconnell was exposed for past racist behavior. Long-time host Chris Harrison underplayed her behavior and defended her in an interview with a former contestant. Harrison himself made racially motivated remarks and blasted cancel culture in the interview, prompting him to take a hiatus from the show. Harrison did not return for the reunion and, last week, he permanently stepped down from the show. He had been hosting The Bachelor since 2002 and Bachelor in Paradise since 2014.

Bachelor in Paradise crew stated that the new round of guest hosts is an attempt to "breathe personality" and offer "different perspectives" in this new season. Check out the announcement below, and should you be interested, look for Lil Jon to make his debut in paradise later this summer.