Since the inception of Verzuz, people have been advocating for Jay-Z to make an appearance. Each time Verzuz announces a new set of performers, Hip Hop fans from around the globe jump on the social media platform of their choice and debate who would battle the likes of Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West, Drake, or Jay-Z, and while there have been several noteworthy opponents named, Jigga believes he stands alone.

Not long ago, we reported on Jay joining Alicia Keys's Twitter Spaces chat where he dropped off a few gems, including answering those open-ended back and forths about if he would go toe-to-toe with one of his peers on Verzuz.

“No one can stand on that stage with me," he stated. "It’s not a chance in hell that anyone can stand on that stage with me." Without hesitation, fans swept through social media once again with commentary on Hov's remarks, and a few famous figures also weighed in with their takes, including Lil Jon.

"BUSTA WILL SMOKE [smoke emoji] JAY Z [popcorn emoji]," he wrote. Busta Rhymes's potential Verzuz appearance has been one that the masses are waiting to see, however, there's word that finding a formidable opponent for the Rap veteran has proven difficult. It's said that many rappers don't want to go up again Bussa Buss because they're intimidated.

Do you think Lil Jon has this one correct? If so, what would be the track-for-track line-up?