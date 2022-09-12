mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Jairmy Unloads "GasGod 2" Ft. Future, Moneybagg Yo & More

Aron A.
September 12, 2022 18:14
GasGod 2
Lil Jairmy

A posthumous verse from Lil Keed also appears on Lil Jairmy's "GasGod 2."


Lil Jairmy is back with brand new heat to ride out to this fall. The Houston rapper came through with the sequel to 2021's Gas God on Friday. The 16-song project brings forth a slew of superstar guest appearances from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, who appeared on "Supercharge," Future, EST Gee, and the late Lil Keed, who recorded his verse in the studio with Jairmy prior to his death. 

As Lil Jairmy continues to rise in the rap game, GasGod 2 will surely set the stage for bigger things to come. Check out the tracklist and project below. 

1. Homecoming
2. Otherside
3. Can’t Dress Me ft. Lil Keed
4. Serving Everything
5. Supercharge ft. Moneybagg Yo
6. YPN
7. SRT ft. EST Gee
8. On Me ft. Future
9. Get It Together
10. Motion
11. Everything
12. Out This World
13. Alaska
14. Biggest Influence
15. Together
16. The Realist

