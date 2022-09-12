Lil Jairmy Unloads "GasGod 2" Ft. Future, Moneybagg Yo & More

Lil Jairmy is back with brand new heat to ride out to this fall. The Houston rapper came through with the sequel to 2021's Gas God on Friday. The 16-song project brings forth a slew of superstar guest appearances from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, who appeared on "Supercharge," Future, EST Gee, and the late Lil Keed, who recorded his verse in the studio with Jairmy prior to his death.

As Lil Jairmy continues to rise in the rap game, GasGod 2 will surely set the stage for bigger things to come. Check out the tracklist and project below.

1. Homecoming

2. Otherside

3. Can’t Dress Me ft. Lil Keed

4. Serving Everything

5. Supercharge ft. Moneybagg Yo

6. YPN

7. SRT ft. EST Gee

8. On Me ft. Future

9. Get It Together

10. Motion

11. Everything

12. Out This World

13. Alaska

14. Biggest Influence

15. Together

16. The Realist