Lil Jairmy Is The "Gas God" On New Mixtape Ft. 42 Dugg, EST Gee & More

Aron A.
July 04, 2021 14:27
Gas God
Lil Jairmy

With some help from BIG30, EST Gee and more, Lil Jairmy unveils his new project, "Gas God."


Houston's Lil Jairmy has been slowly bubbling up in the South but the rest of the world is beginning to catch up to the hype. This month, he unveiled the massive single, "Trust Nun" ft. EST Gee which ultimately earned some love on OVO Sound Radio. However, he's returned with his latest project in its entirety. Gas God showcases Jairmy's artistry in full and his ability to weave street tales into trunk-rattling anthems propelled by his matter-of-fact delivery.

The project is fourteen songs in length with appearances from 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Big30, Hotboii, and EST Gee. 

Peep the tracklist below.

  1. Intro
  2. Play With Paper
  3. Codeine Dreams (feat. Rylo Rodriguez)
  4. FN
  5. Lit
  6. Block Money (feat. BIG30)
  7. Seeing Me
  8. Target Practice (feat. Hotboii)
  9. Defeated
  10. Same Routine
  11. Trust Nun (feat. EST Gee)
  12. Boss Shit
  13. Get Back (feat. 42 Dugg)
  14. If I Lost It All
