Lil Jairmy Is The "Gas God" On New Mixtape Ft. 42 Dugg, EST Gee & More

Houston's Lil Jairmy has been slowly bubbling up in the South but the rest of the world is beginning to catch up to the hype. This month, he unveiled the massive single, "Trust Nun" ft. EST Gee which ultimately earned some love on OVO Sound Radio. However, he's returned with his latest project in its entirety. Gas God showcases Jairmy's artistry in full and his ability to weave street tales into trunk-rattling anthems propelled by his matter-of-fact delivery.

The project is fourteen songs in length with appearances from 42 Dugg, Rylo Rodriguez, Big30, Hotboii, and EST Gee.

Peep the tracklist below.