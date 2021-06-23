Lil Jairmy & EST Gee Slide On "Trust Nun"

Lil Jairmy has been buzzing across the underground over the past few years. In 2019, he unleashed Can't Rush The Vibe and spent the entirety of 2020 flooding the streets with new bangers. The rapper's been linking up with budding up-and-comers like 42 Dugg, and now, he teams up with EST Gee for his new single, "Trust Nun."

The latest offering from Lil Jairmy kicks off with upbeat hi-hats the lead into the victorious orchestral strings that line up with EST Gee's first verse. The two rappers detail loyalty and paranoia in the streets while EST Gee drops a clever Hov reference during his verse.

A video for the song was also released that features a cameo from Lil Baby who recently tapped EST Gee for "Real As It Gets."

Quotable Lyrics

It's easy, bounce back movin' Fiji

For $45 a peezy

Motivate 'em, Jeezy

I ain't have no OG to mislead me

But I can't leave the trap alone, the game needs me