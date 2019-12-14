mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit Teams Up With Producer, 10fifty, For "Hood Fifty" EP

December 14, 2019 12:07
Lil Gotit & 10fifty do great things when they come together.


Lil Gotit is still breaking out, but he has already proved that he's got the skill and hustle of a Young Thug descendant (although he's signed to Gucci Mane's Alamo Records). Just this year, the Atlanta rapper has released two substantial mixtapes, Crazy But It's True and The Real Goat. The latter of the two arrived just three months ago, but he's keeping us well-fed with another project before the decade comes to a close. 

Hood Fifty is a collaborative EP between Lil Gotit and Cali producer, 10fifty. The two have joined forces many times in the past, but this EP is more evidence of their chemistry. Lil Gotit's nasally vocals, bouncy flows and sticky hooks sound at home on 10fifty's beats. While many Gotit tracks display hyperactive acrobatics, the ones on Hood Fifty are rather straightforward. Rest assured, they hit hard though. Two features are provided by Gotit's frequent collaborators: his brother, Lil Keed, and YSL-affiliate, Millie Go Lightly. Additional production comes from AR, Star Boy, ill.e, and Andy. 

Given Lil Gotit's impressive output so far, it's only a matter of time before he secures a hit and establishes himself as a major force in the trap community. Are you a member of the Lil Gotit hive?  

