Lil GotIt Shows Support For Young Thug & Gunna On "Free YSL"

Aron A.
September 13, 2022 13:29
LIl Gotit shows his support for YSL on his new single.


The support for YSL is unmatched. Over the years, Young Thug and the YSL family have established themselves as one of the most important collectives to emerge out of Atlanta in recent times. From acts like Lil Baby and Gunna, who've dominated the charts, to more recent singings like Unfoonk and the late Lil Keed, Young Thug has helped countless artists establish themselves in the industry. 

Though Lil GotIt isn't necessarily signed to YSL, he did come up within the camp, alongside his brother, the late Lil Keed. Today, Gotit came through with a brand new anthem calling for the release of Young Thug and co. with "Free YSL." The new song finds GotIt bringing his signature style over icy trap production and the video includes cameos from Gunna and more.

Check the song below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Private flight, that's a P on P
'Bout a boy like Slimelife Shawty
Came from the mud, yeah, that's my dawg
Free Lil Duke 'til OG calls

