Lil Gotit says that he's spoken to Young Thug and Gunna, providing an update on the state of the two rappers as they are currently under arrest following the recent YSL indictment. Gotit also spoke to how Thug is handling the passing of Lil Keed.

“Talked to @thuggerthugger1 yesterday,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “Keed u fucked him up with this one but we know you guarding him through these times and make sure he gone be alright We da Proud Family can’t nothing stop us.”



As for Gunna, Gotit wrote: “Talked to @gunna he good just sad what’s goin on wit twin but everything gone be in our favor.”

Both Thug and Gunna are being charged with conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, but Thug was hit with a litany of other charges after a police raid on his Atlanta home. Among the tacked-on charges are various drug and firearms crimes.

Keed, Gotit's older brother, died on Friday at the young age of 24. Gotit confirmed his passing on Instagram with a video reflecting on his final moments with the YSL rapper.

"I'd rather have that moment with him, than not being there, knowing he died, you feel me?" Gotit said to the camera. "We rushed to the hospital, I looked in man's eyes like, 'Damn, my brother gone.' I told him I love him, shit... Man, my brother with me, man, I'm good!"

A cause of death has not been given. Keed signed with YSL Records in 2018, after growing up in the same neighborhood as Thug and viewing him as a mentor.

