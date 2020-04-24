mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit Shares "Hood Baby 2" Ft. Future, Gunna, Lil Yachty & More

Erika Marie
April 24, 2020 02:21
Hood Baby 2
Lil Gotit

Lil Gotit delivers "Hood Baby 2," an 18-track project with features from Future, Gunna, Lil Yachty, Lil Keed, and more.


It was just in February when Lil Gotit shared his Superstar Creature project, a collaborative effort with London On Da Track. The Atlanta rapper is back with another full-length album, Hood Baby 2, his third studio record that's a follow-up to his debut, Hood Baby. Lil Gotit gives fans 18-tracks with this one, and hefty load considering his peers often cap out somewhere around number 13.

The trap rapper stays within the signature sound that has won over crowds thus far and adds a few friends to help him complete the project. Future, Lil Keed, GunnaLil Yachty, SG Kendall, Guap Tarantino, Uno Freaky, RG Jaydog, and B. Slime round out Hood Baby 2. This one is birthed straight from the Georgia music scene, so expect to trap out with the South. Give Hood Baby 2 a spin and let us know your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Bricks in the Attic
2. Off-White ft. Lil Keed
3. Drip Day N Night ft. Gunna & Lil Keed
4. Never Legit
5. Yeah Yeah ft. Future & Lil Keed
6. Crazy Thoughts
7. Toe Tag ft. SG Kendall & Lil Yachty
8. No Kizzy
9. Dream ft. Guap Tarantino
10. Hood Talk
11. Karate Kid ft. Uno Freaky
12. Just Sayin
13. Immortal
14. Walkin ft. B. Slime
15. Cartier Glass
16. Trap Or Die (Jeezy Anthem)
17. Noho ft. RG Jaydog
18. Bootron

