Lil GotIt Sauces Up The Spot On New Track "Drip On"

Aron A.
August 29, 2019 15:47
Lil Gotit is back with a brand new single.


Lil GotIt is getting ready for the release of his forthcoming project, Hood Baby 2. The rapper's been dishing out new singles over the past few months in anticipation of its release. Now, he comes through with a brand new single titled, "Drip On." The rapper's eccentric, silly putty-like voice stretches over haunting production while he details the streets and of course, his fashion sense.

The rapper previously shared the tracklist to Hood Baby 2 on Instagram which has since been deleted. The rapper revealed a 35-song tracklist featuring appearances from Young Thug, Gunna, and more. It's unsure when we'll be able to hear this project in its entirety -- or if he actually plans on dropping a 35-song album -- but we're excited to hear what he has up his sleeve.

Quotable Lyrics
This choppa got bass
Sound like a trombone
Got Chanel rays
Yeah, Drip On

