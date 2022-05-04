Lil Gotit Returns With "The Cheater" Ft. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Keed, Toosii, BIG30 & More

The industry has set its own rules about artists dropping albums on Fridays, but Lil Gotit is defying the status quo. The ATL rapper has crept into the middle of the week to share his latest project The Cheater, a 19-track album where Gotit spins "tales of his rendezvous with his love interests and will showcase him coming into his own and becoming a leader among his peers as he continues his rise in the rap game," reads a press release.

Lil Gotit has already shared singles including "She Know It," "Take Care" ft. Toosii and Millie Go Lightly, as well as "Rich Sh*t" ft. Ty Dolla $ign and his brother, Lil Keed. Other features on the record are Lil PJ, BIG30, CEO Trayle, Enchanting, Yak Gotti, Lil Double O, and BSlime. The Alamo Records signee is hoping to stand out among his peers with this one, so only time will tell how Hip Hop receives the record.

Stream The Cheater and let us know what you think of what Lil Gotit and his team have put together.

Tracklist

1. GTF

2. She Know It

3. Now We Getting Money ft. Lil Keed & Lil PJ

4. Night 2 Remember ft. Ty Dolla $ign

5. I

6. Shut the Door

7. Rich Sh*t ft. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil Keed

8. How You Comin ft. CEO Trayle

9. P.O.T.

10. Noddin Off ft. Yak Gotti

11. Nothing Basic ft. Enchanting

12. 6 Figures ft. BIG30, Lil Keed

13. I Don't Deserve That Cap ft. Bslime

14. Helicopters ft. Lil Double O

15. Control Me

16. Second Term

17. Take Care ft. Toosii & Millie Go Lightly

18. Thoughts About My Ex

19. The Cheater