Lil Gotit Returns With New Single "Tellin Ya"

Alex Zidel
October 21, 2020 11:59
Lil Gotit grabs his partner Lil PJ for the new single and video "Tellin Ya".


Lil Gotit is underrated as far as Atlanta's rap pyramid goes, but he's not entirely underlooked. The world has been put on notice with Lil Gotit's high-profile collaborations, including work with Future, Gunna, and, of course, his brother Lil Keed

Despite having all the tools to succeed, Gotit is still considered a rising rapper by most, waiting for his turn to get some extra shine. He's not patient though. He'll do everything in his power to speed up the process.

After a few weeks of inactivity, Lil Gotit has officially returned with his new single "Tellin Ya", which features his partner Lil PJ. This is the first single release for Gotit since "What It Was" with Future. It's also his first video since August's "Crazy Thoughts".

Listen to the latest song from Lil Gotit below and let us know if you like it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Porsche 911
Maybach coupe, I'm tellin' ya
Big backend, I'm tellin' ya
Trappin' just like Belly
I keep guns like Belly
This is foreign, not a Chevy
Sound like Kid Cudi
Smoke exotic with my buddy

