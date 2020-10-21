Lil Gotit Returns With New Single "Tellin Ya"

Lil Gotit is underrated as far as Atlanta's rap pyramid goes, but he's not entirely underlooked. The world has been put on notice with Lil Gotit's high-profile collaborations, including work with Future, Gunna, and, of course, his brother Lil Keed.

Despite having all the tools to succeed, Gotit is still considered a rising rapper by most, waiting for his turn to get some extra shine. He's not patient though. He'll do everything in his power to speed up the process.

After a few weeks of inactivity, Lil Gotit has officially returned with his new single "Tellin Ya", which features his partner Lil PJ. This is the first single release for Gotit since "What It Was" with Future. It's also his first video since August's "Crazy Thoughts".

Listen to the latest song from Lil Gotit below and let us know if you like it.

Quotable Lyrics:

Porsche 911

Maybach coupe, I'm tellin' ya

Big backend, I'm tellin' ya

Trappin' just like Belly

I keep guns like Belly

This is foreign, not a Chevy

Sound like Kid Cudi

Smoke exotic with my buddy