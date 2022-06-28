Lil GotIt Pays Tribute To Lil Keed On "MF TRIMM"

Lil Gotit is still mourning the loss of his brother Lil Keed but the "She Know It" rapper is keeping Keed's name alive in anyway that he can. This week, he slid through with his latest offering, "MF TRIMM," which takes its title from a slang term that GotIt and Keed frequently used. GotIt tackles jangly bells and rattling 808s with ease, flexing his effortless flows with plenty of boastful bars, as he declares, "I'm with Keed."

GotIt has truly come into his own since dropping Hood Baby in 2018. Last month, he dropped off his latest body of work, The Cheater including appearances from Lil Keed, Ty Dolla $ign, Big30, Toosii, and plenty of other artists.

With the release of "MF TRIMM," it seems like we could expect even more music from GotIt this year.

Quotable Lyrics

YSL playas, hide your ho

Yeah, say havin' 1k on the coke

Go do some numbers and bring in the load

Bitch would've thought I was a swiper, the way I use this Visa

Boy, don't lurk like RiRi, work, work, work, yeah, with demeanor

