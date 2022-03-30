Lil GotIt Locks In With Toosii & Millie Go Lightly On "Take Care"

It feels like Lil Gotit is preparing for the follow-up to 2021's Top Chef GotIt. The rapper came through with his new single, "Take Care" ft. Toosii and Millie Go Lightly this morning, marking GotIt's first official release of 2022. GotIt's bubbly flow draws notable influences from Thug and Gunna as he flips between laidback mumbles and shrieking melodies. Toosii slides in on the second verse with his R&B-fluenced delivery, expounding on the themes of success and victory that GotIt laid down during his verse and hook. Millie Go Lightly doesn't boast a verse on the record but her contributions come in the form of angelic harmonies that are looped throughout the record.

Check out the latest record from Lil GotIt below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on his new single, "Take Care."

Quotable Lyrics

Fuck up the money, I fuck up the money

I fucked it up so many times

I got rich off of taking care of the guys

You got rich off of tellin' a lie