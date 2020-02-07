Lil Gotit Links With London On Da Track For "Bet Up"

At the very beginning of his career, Lil Gotit had his audience divided on whether or not they actually messed with his sound. His evolution has truly been special to watch though as, these days, he's creating some of the best modern-day trap music in the entire city of Atlanta. The YSL Records affiliate and Alamo Records signee is on an upward trajectory and he remains somebody to watch out for. He and his brother Lil Keed have garnered comparisons to Lil Baby and Gunna and, this year, Gotit is about to prove why there's so much hype on his name.

Linking up with producer London On Da Track, Lil Gotit tries his hand over a guitar-laced beat and he absolutely murders it. Flexing his vocal cords to utter some of the weirdest sounds you've ever heard come out of a human mouth, Lil Gotit is seriously coming into his own. He's unafraid to explore and we love to seem him improve.

What do you think of "Bet Up?"

Quotable Lyrics:

I was just on the fuckin' block, n***as ain't fuckin' with narcs

Big on the motherfucking block, flippin' and finessin' them parts

I was just worried 'bout wealth, 'cause that control my health

My whole life I feel, Percocet when I done fell