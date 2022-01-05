mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil GotIt Links Up With 6ixbuzz For "Buzz City Freestyle"

Aron A.
January 05, 2022 16:37
Lil GotIt is back in the booth with a new freestyle.


Toronto's rap scene has blown up in the past year. Beyond artists like Drake, The Weeknd, and Tory Lanez, the new crop of artists emerging from the city are putting on for Toronto on a global platform. 6ixbuzzTV certainly had a role in highlighting the city's talent and bringing it to bigger stages.

6ixbuzz TV's expanded its platform to include original series on its YouTube page including the BuzzCity freestyle. After enlisting artists from Toronto, such as Pressa and Smiley, they've returned with another installment in the series featuring Lil GotIt. The Atlanta rapper reels back his usual eccentricities on this one, as he flexes his steady flow and wordplay.

Check out Lil GotIt's freestyle below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics
I could put my trust in lil' weed
The Hellcat charged up
Free the bros, they got charged up
You diss me, get your bars up
We shoot shit, blow your cars up
Just rrrr with that carbon

