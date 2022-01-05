Lil GotIt Links Up With 6ixbuzz For "Buzz City Freestyle"

Toronto's rap scene has blown up in the past year. Beyond artists like Drake, The Weeknd, and Tory Lanez, the new crop of artists emerging from the city are putting on for Toronto on a global platform. 6ixbuzzTV certainly had a role in highlighting the city's talent and bringing it to bigger stages.

6ixbuzz TV's expanded its platform to include original series on its YouTube page including the BuzzCity freestyle. After enlisting artists from Toronto, such as Pressa and Smiley, they've returned with another installment in the series featuring Lil GotIt. The Atlanta rapper reels back his usual eccentricities on this one, as he flexes his steady flow and wordplay.

Check out Lil GotIt's freestyle below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

I could put my trust in lil' weed

The Hellcat charged up

Free the bros, they got charged up

You diss me, get your bars up

We shoot shit, blow your cars up

Just rrrr with that carbon