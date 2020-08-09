mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit Lends His Voice To KBFR's "Hood Baby Remix"

Alexander Cole
August 09, 2020 14:28
Image via KBFR

KBFR's viral sensation "Hood Baby" now has a verse from Lil Gotit.


In today's current climate, any song can go viral at any time. Thanks to TikTok, this is especially true. Just ask Lil Nas X in regards to his mega-single "Old Town Road" which became the number one song in the United States for about 19 weeks. One of the latest songs to blow up on TikTok is KBFR's "Hood Baby" which even has its own shuffle dance. Recently, KBFR capitalized on the success of the song as he came through with a remix that features the likes of Lil Got It.

This track features a booming trap beat while KBFR provides a staccato flow that lends itself well to viral trends. As for Lil Gotit, his verse is silky smooth and contains his signature melodic, Young Thug-like flow.

Give this song a listen and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Flex one hand, show the muscle (Show the muscle)
Bring it round town, hit it out the park
Two hands on her mouth like a muzzle (Like a muzzle)
Down south, hood baby (Hood baby)
Make all the girls go crazy (Go crazy, go stupid)

