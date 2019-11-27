Lil GotIt Is Rattles The Streets On "REALSOSABOY"

Lil GotIt has been killing it in 2019. Under Young Thug's wing, he's slowly made his waves with the release of Crazy But It's True which included features from Gunna, Lil Durk, and more. Then, he came through with The Real Goat. Since then, he's continued to drop off new music and keep the streets flooded with new tunes. Today, he comes through with his dope boy fantasies on "REALSOSABOY." As he'd tell it, his story doesn't end the same way as Scarface. GotIt doesn't stretch his voice as he's done on previous records. Beat Dilla hooks up a nightmarish piano-laden instrumental while GotIt details the bleak reality of the streets. "Sosa Bo, we ain't Scarface/ you the one that's dyin', n***a," he raps on the hook.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Thot bitch, yo' lil' thot bitch, she got ass on her

Grown bitch, yeah she like my dick, I put a bag on it

Feed her face, then back to the streets, I'm money trap hungry

