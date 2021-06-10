Lil Gotit Drops Off "Top Chef Gotit" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna, NAV, Lil Keed

Getting a head start on this week's releases is Lil Gotit who returns with a brand new album, Top Chef Gotit. Atlanta's very own last shared Hood Baby 2 in April 2020, and it looks as if he hunkered down during quarantine to work on a project that hosts features by a few familiar names.Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Keed, Yak Gotti, NAV, Millie Go Lightly, and Lil PJ all lent their vocals to the 15-track trap-heavy album that drips in the ATL sound that has been taken over the Rap scene.

Back in March, Gotit dropped off his single "Wok" from Top Chef Gotit, and tomorrow, he's slated to deliver the music video for “Get N Dere Gang” featuring Yak Gotti and Lil Keed. Since officially stepping into the Rap game in 2017, Gotit has been one of several standout stars to come out of Atlanta's buzzing scene and he continues to impress with each new release.

Stream Lil Gotit's Top Chef Gotit and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Live With 10fifty

2. Wok

3. Work Out (ft. Gunna)

4. Playa Chanel (ft. Young Thug)

5. Get N Dere Gang (ft. Lil Keed & Yak Gotti)

6. I’m So Hi

7. Burnt N Turnt (ft. NAV)

8. Toosie

9. Shoot It Up

10. Collages (ft. NAV & Millie Go Lightly)

11. Waptopia

12. Options

13. The Ones (ft. Lil PJ)

14. Grim Reaper

15. McNair