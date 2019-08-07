Lil Gotit Drops Off His Latest Track "Oh Ok"

Lil Gotit is slowly becoming the next hottest thing out of Atlanta. Over the past few months, his musical outputs been getting the attention of everyone. As his career continues to flourish, he's been consistent in dropping off new music. It's been a little over a month since he dropped "Pop My Shit" but now, he returns with a brand new single titled, "Oh Ok."

Not to be confused with Gunna's single with Lil Baby and Young Thug, Lil Gotit celebrates his birthday with the release of his new song, "Oh Ok." With production from JetsonMade, Lil Gotit floats over the trunk-rattling, piano-driven production. The production has a low-key bounce to it but it's kicks is what turns the song into an absolute banger.

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

Could've swore I was a kite the way I get high

Opp block shopping when we come in late night

N**** better run when we hit the headlights

Fucking on a bitch, too late, make a right

