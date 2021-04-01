Lil Gotit Drops Hype New Gunna-Directed Video For "Toosie"

Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit is seriously on a roll. Following the release of his latest single "Wok", the 21-year-old rapper has returned with a brand new music video for "Toosie", the second single from his upcoming full-length release.

On Thursday, Lil Gotit released the 69 Boyz-sampling "Toosie", which trap-ifies the 1994 hit record "Toosie Roll". The track is a bonafide hit, exciting fans for what's to come from Gotit's upcoming project Top Chef Gotit, which is executive produced by none other than Gunna.

In the video, which was also directed by Gunna, the Top Chef gets a bunch of food ready for a cookout with dozens of bikini-clad women, stunting in his car and giving his brother a call on FaceTime. Despite the sample being released years before his birth, Gotit works magic over it.

Stay tuned for more new music from Lil Gotit, who is dropping Top Chef Gotit in the coming weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bust down, bust down, bust down, bust down, bust down that lil' p*ssy

Only they knew, I drip by the crew

I drip by these fools, I do what I do

Nike, che-che-check up

.223 gon' take 'em up

Top Chef got the block banked up

In the basement, your big homie taped up