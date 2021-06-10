mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit Drips Out The Kitchen On "Playa Chanel" With Young Thug

Alex Zidel
June 10, 2021 09:40
Lil Gotit and Young Thug go to work on their latest collaboration "Playa Chanel."


Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit has officially released his new studio album Top Chef Gotit, featuring Young Thug, Gunna, NAV, Lil Keed, and more. The project has been in the works for the last few months, dropping on Thursday morning to early critical acclaim. 

The self-proclaimed "Hood Baby" is back with new music, shining bright on "Playa Chanel" with Young Thug. While he's not an official member of the YSL Records roster, Lil Gotit has been around the clique for years, working closely with several artists on the roster, including Gunna and his brother Lil Keed. On "Playa Chanel," Gotit collaborates with the leader of the pack, King Slime himself. The record was produced by Supah Mario and Luca Starz.

Listen to "Playa Chanel" from Top Chef Gotit below and check out the full album here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Rockin’ water, Michael Phelps
Torch that fire until you melt
I put two C’s on my belt
It’s only two seats when I drift
Roll the vibes with the spliff
I exercise on her lips
We caught him blind, it’s equipped
Bitch know she mines, it’s a snack

