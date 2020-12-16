Lil Gotit Closes Out The Year With A Bang On "Dead Walkin"

This was somewhat of a breakout year for Lil Keed, who released his new album Trapped On Cleveland 3 and became a XXL Freshman. It's looking like his blood brother Lil Gotit is destined for that same type of success in the next year.

Many were surprised that Lil Gotit didn't get the XXL Freshman treatment this year but it's likely that he continues building his profile until the time is right in 2021. The Atlanta-based rapper is being hailed as one of the next-up stars from his city, seriously improving as a rapper in the last few years. The 21-year-old is destined for big things, and he knows it. He's officially back with his latest single release, titled "Dead Walkin".

With a big year ahead of him, Lil Gotit is closing out 2020 with a bang, ensuring that he can roll into 2021 as smoothly as possible. "Dead Walkin" is a quick reminder that he's one of the most skilled with his flows from Atlanta's new school.

Listen to the new record below.

Quotable Lyrics:

D-R-A-C-O, Draco, just chill, AR my mood

C4 down her throat, she blowing my gang, like boom

I'm wavy, we on different type of lanes than you