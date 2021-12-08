Lil Gotit Cleans House On "Walk Down" With Biggz, CEO Trayle, & Lil Double 0

Atlanta's Top Chef is still cooking up, coming through with a new single to close out the year on Wednesday. Lil Gotit is fresh off the release of his latest project Top Chef Gotit and he's already got his eyes fixated on where he's headed, dropping his latest track "Walk Down" with features from Biggz, CEO Trayle, and Lil Double 0.

The song arrives ahead of Lil Gotit's next project, titled Big Zone 3. It features two of Gotit's close affiliates, Lil Double 0 and Biggz, as well as rising star CEO Trayle. The video was directed by ShotByWolf.

Listen to Gotit's latest effort below and stay tuned for Big Zone 3 coming in early 2022.

Quotable Lyrics:

No industry, I'm in the streets

Every day, I tote the heat

You play with fire, you catch the cannon

And you know I move the streets