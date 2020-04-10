Lil Gotit Announces "Hood Baby 2" With "Bricks In The Attic" Single

Lil Gotit is pulling a page out of Young Thug's book, or really any hard-working ATL rapper with a prolific mixtape output. The rapper has been on the rise for a couple of years, and he's already released a good handful of projects within that time-- five total since he started making music in 2018, with two dropping in 2019 only. In fact, he gave us his strongest project yet at the top of 2020 when he teamed up with producer London on Da Track for Superstar Creature.

If you haven't heard Superstar Creatureand you're on the fence about Gotit, it's definitely worth checking out-- if anything, it'll allow you to make a conclusive decision about his artistry one way or the other. Where previous projects were a bit of a mixed bag, and somewhat messy, Superstar Creature allowed Gotit to focus on what he does best. The assistance from London when it came to constructing songs, and perhaps even just choosing production, proved to be an invaluable asset, allowing Gotit to really find his lane. We can only hope that Gotit keeps the momentum going with his next project, Hood Baby 2, a sequel to his debut mixtape of the same name. He's already revealed the project will feature Future, Lil Keed, Lil Yachty and more.

If "Bricks in the Attic" are an indication, it sounds like 19-year old is on the right track. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Read our interview with Lil Gotit here.

Quotable Lyrics

New set of teeth, went veneer, ooh

Heavy-duty blicky, yeah, them sticks bamboo

I got a check, yes, I like having sex

I move in progress, shootin' out the 'Vette

Yeah, we got vibes in the Vet', rockin' baguettes on my wrist

Got Perc' in my chest