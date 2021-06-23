Lil Gotit & Young Thug Stay Flossy In "Playa Chanel" Video

Lil Gotit and Thugger are ballin' out in the former's new music video.

Lil Gotit dropped his fourth album, Top Chef Gotit this past week and played host to a slew of fellow featured artists from the A. Though there is Gunna and even Gotit's brother Lil Keed who appear on the project, it's hard to match the esteem of one Mr. Jeffery Williams.

Donning a purple ski mask and sleek Chanel frames, Gotit stands under the rain with his umbrella, making sure nothing drips on his. Later, Thug shows up and makes his presence felt, sitting on a very lush couch surrounded by some models.

Top Chef Gotit boasts some genuine adrenaline and doesn't disappoint. Meanwhile, many are still sitting patient in hopes of another solo Thugger project coming to fruition sooner than later. Though consistent collaborators in the past, it's surprising to see that Gotit didn't make an appearance on the latest YSL-compilation, Slime Language 2. Let us know what you think of their new video and if you're looking forward to hearing these two collab again in the future.