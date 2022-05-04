Lil GotIt & Ty Dolla $ign Bring The Vibes On "Night 2 Remember"

Lil GotIt is coming through with some heat this summer. This morning, the rapper emerged with his latest body of work, The Cheater. Boasting 19 songs in total, GotIt locks in with a variety of different producers and collaborators, from street favorites like Big30 and Yak Gotti to bonafide hitmakers like Ty Dolla $ign.

The L.A. native appears twice on the tracklist, including the previously released single, "Rich Shit." GotIt and Ty's chemistry extends to "Night 2 Remember," a single that's meant to turn up any function. The blistering synths slide into the bubbly record as Ty and GotIt deliver an anthem made for celebration.

Check out the latest collab from Ty Dolla $ign and Lil GotIt below, and make sure you check out GotIt's new album, The Cheater.

Quotable Lyrics

Lil Tunechi, I don't need no ceiling

Percocets a wonderful feeling

I shoot everybody a frenzy

I'm dripping, don't know how I'm tripping

