mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Gotit & NAV Get "Burnt N Turnt" On New Single

Alex Zidel
April 21, 2021 10:35
271 Views
11
2
Alamo RecordsAlamo Records
Alamo Records

Burnt N Turnt
Lil Gotit Feat. NAV

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Gotit releases a new single with NAV ahead of his full-length project "Top Chef Gotit."


Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit has been staying consistent in his craft for the last few years and with his next full-length release, we could see the tides change in his favor. The underrated 21-year-old rapper has been one of the most exciting young artists on the rise for a few years but judging from the sound of his last few singles, including "Wok" and "Toosie," Lil Gotit seems to be leveling up to a new degree.

As we near the release of Top Chef Gotit, the upcoming body of work from Lil Gotit, the rising star has released another new single from the project, titled "Burnt N Turnt" with NAV.

The chill new song features syrupy production and effortless flows from the duo of rappers, generating more anticipation for Top Chef Gotit. NAV, in particular, is being praised for his verse.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned for Top Chef Gotit, which is coming in the next few weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

Burnt, but I'm turnt and I don't wan' go home
I popped a molly, lost both of my phones
Shawty get hungry, my d*ck shÐµ gon' munch
Pinky ring pissy, I pop pills for lunch
Stay with the slimiest, don't play with us
Wiping your nose and wÐµ calling your bluff
Streams goin' up, gettin' paid is a must
Hit my bloodstream and I'm feelin' a rush

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  2
  271
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Lil Gotit NAV new music new song atlanta Top Chef Gotit
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Gotit & NAV Get "Burnt N Turnt" On New Single
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject