Lil Gotit & NAV Get "Burnt N Turnt" On New Single

Atlanta rapper Lil Gotit has been staying consistent in his craft for the last few years and with his next full-length release, we could see the tides change in his favor. The underrated 21-year-old rapper has been one of the most exciting young artists on the rise for a few years but judging from the sound of his last few singles, including "Wok" and "Toosie," Lil Gotit seems to be leveling up to a new degree.

As we near the release of Top Chef Gotit, the upcoming body of work from Lil Gotit, the rising star has released another new single from the project, titled "Burnt N Turnt" with NAV.

The chill new song features syrupy production and effortless flows from the duo of rappers, generating more anticipation for Top Chef Gotit. NAV, in particular, is being praised for his verse.

Listen to the new song below and stay tuned for Top Chef Gotit, which is coming in the next few weeks.

Quotable Lyrics:

Burnt, but I'm turnt and I don't wan' go home

I popped a molly, lost both of my phones

Shawty get hungry, my d*ck shÐµ gon' munch

Pinky ring pissy, I pop pills for lunch

Stay with the slimiest, don't play with us

Wiping your nose and wÐµ calling your bluff

Streams goin' up, gettin' paid is a must

Hit my bloodstream and I'm feelin' a rush