Lil Gotit & Future Live It Up In Their Video For "What It Was"

Atlanta rap stars Lil Gotit and Future throw it up for fast cars and fly women in the music video for their collaborative track "What It Was."

After jumping on the remix to KBFR's "Hood Baby," Lil Gotit is making sure he's continuing to be at the forefront of Atlanta's rap scene by dropping a new music video for his hit collaboration with Future titled "What It Was."



Image by HNHH

The visuals are pretty synonymous with what you've probably come to expect from a hip-hop video — a fly whip used for aesthetics, a stacked-up video vixen that defies the odds of what it means to be "thicc" and both emcees draped out in the most expensive clothes are just some of the staples seen here. This year has been well to both rappers given the horror story that is 2020, with Lil Gotit receiving major acclaim for his Hood Baby 2 project and Future constantly staying visible with a handful of hit features like his recent collab "Over Your Head" with Lil Uzi Vert. Basically, it's a pretty good time to be an artist from ATL right about now, and the lavish lifestyle they're displaying in this music video proves that theory without a question.

Watch the new music video for "What It Was" by Lil Gotit and Future above, and hear Hood Baby 2 right now on whatever platform you stream your music on.