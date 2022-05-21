Lil Gnar Shares Posthumous Lil Keed Feature On "No Reason" With Yak Gotti

As the hip-hop community continues to mourn the loss of Lil Keed, 26-year-old Lil Gnar is paying tribute to his fallen friend in a special way – by sharing a posthumous feature from the 24-year-old on his newly arrived DIE BOUT IT record.

The album's fifth title, "No Reason" includes appearances from both Keed and Yak Gotti. "I be rocking Amiri jeans, I put stones in my earrings (Stone) / No, I don't even talk on business like I'm blind, ain't never seen it / And everything I got, I prayed to get it / And me and Yak in that Bentayga Bentley (On God)," the fallen YSL star rapped on his verse.

More features on the 18-track project come from Lil Skies, Lil Uzi Vert, D. Savage, Trippie Redd, and Tory Lanez, among others. Songs like "No Switches," "My Bruddas," and "Missiles" arrived as singles over the past few months, and now, Gnar's fans have plenty of brand new titles to keep them entertained.

Stream DIE BOUT IT here, and check out "No Reason" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below. RIP Lil Keed.

Quotable Lyrics:

I pull on that shit for no reason (Yeah)

Dior, it come with no creases (Yeah)

Back in the day, they ain't need me (Uh-huh)

I'm finna pull off in that 'Ghini (Skrrt)

Audemar just like a pelican how my wrist got all this water (Ayy)

I'm finna f*ck on a MILF and then go slaughter the daughter (Uh)