Lil Gnar Shares "Die Bout It" Ft. Lil Keed, Tory Lanez, Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef & More

It came as a shock to learn of the passing of Lil Keed this time last week, but his loved ones have carried on his legacy. Condolences poured in for the YSL Records rapper who was in the beginning years of his career, and Lil Gnar was one of the thousands who took to social media to share his condolences. On Friday (May 20), Gnar lifted the torch for his fallen friend as he included a posthumous Keed feature on his latest album, Die Bout It.

The Atlanta native delivered his 18-track effort that also hosts looks from peers like Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd, Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef, Lil Skies, Ski Mask The Slump God, and more.

“I want to start speeding up how quickly I release music, so I’ve always kind of waited, but I want to start just flooding sh*t and feeding the fans,” Lil Gnar told Audiomack last year. “I’m going to start dropping music every couple of weeks now that I’m independent. When I feel like the time is right, I’m going to drop the project.”

Stream Die Bout It and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Die Bout It

2. No Switches ft. Tory Lanez

3. My Bruddas ft. Yung Bans

4. Grenade (Get Paid)

5. No Reason ft. Yak Gotti, Lil Keed

6. Missiles ft. Trippie Redd

7. Black Belt

8. Digg ft. Germ

9. Moshpit

10. Shoebox Money ft. D Savage

11. Aint it

12. Wazzup

13. Diamond Choker ft. Lil Uzi Vert

14. Price On His Head

15. New Bugatti ft. Chief Keef, Ski Mask The Slump God

16. No Regular

17. Not The Same ft. Lil Skies

18. Dem Days (Outro)

